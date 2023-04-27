Teaching Kitchen is monthly event where students can learn how to make easy meals.
A chef shows students how to make that month's meal. Once the student finishes preparing their meal, it is taken to the kitchen to be cooked. Students can then enjoy their creation after that.
One goal of the event is to decrease the barriers between the dining hall staff and students. The hope is that students who might need to request a special meal, say something gluten free, will be more comfortable reaching out to the staff.