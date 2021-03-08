The investigation into LSU’s Title IX policies concluded Friday morning. Husch Blackwell, the law firm the University hired in November following a report by USA Today, released their findings to the public. Here’s how LSU alumni, faculty and students reacted to the report

Two LSU Athletics employees suspended

The University suspended Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry for 30 days without pay and Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar for 21 days without pay. Many believe the University’s response is unacceptable and unjust for the victims involved.

Suspension is outrageous. These people covered sexual violence and caused survivors to relive their trauma. LSU needs to take a clear stance that no one who does that will remain employed by the university. — angelina (@linacantina) March 5, 2021

Undermines everything. Big middle finger to victims. Shame on LSU. https://t.co/f1V1X6Cpm3 — Robert Mann (@RTMannJr) March 5, 2021

Les Miles placed on leave at Kansas

Kansas places Miles on leave following Husch Blackwell report The University of Kansas has placed Head Football Coach Les Miles on administrative leave while the school looks into the findings released Fr…

Allegations against former LSU head football coach Les Miles were detailed in the report, including incidents in which he sexualized female student workers and sent them inappropriate texts. The investigation found an email from former LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva to former LSU president F. King Alexander, in which he “issued directives to Miles to refrain from contact with student workers.” Hours after the Husch Blackwell report was released, The University of Kansas announced that Miles will immediately be placed on administrative leave.

kansas doing more in 3 days than lsu did in 4 months https://t.co/2PfwzylFW8 — mia 🦉 (@miamacaluso) March 6, 2021

F. King Alexander's lack of a response regarding Les Miles

Husch Blackwell reported that they could not “locate a response” from Alexander regarding Alleva’s 2013 email about Miles’ sexual misconduct. Alexander is being criticized for his biased approach towards the athletics department.

F. King Alexander threw an entire student population in Greek Life under the bus, citing sexual assault as a main problem, meanwhile protecting the football coach for the same issue. Disgusting. — collin (@collin_crockett) March 5, 2021

LSU stays in everyone’s face saying, “Geaux Tigers!” when what they really need to do is geaux fire their faculty that’s protecting sex offenders and domestic abusers — JAZLYN (@828jaz) March 5, 2021

Mishandling of sexual assault cases

The University came under fire for releasing the full names of the victims involved in their report, while censoring the names of the accused.

"There was no way this was going to be addressed by LSU except for the fact that this became a national story,” said former student and sexual assault survivor Caroline Schroder. “This meeting was not called out of the goodness of your heart.”

LSU REDACTED THE NAMES OF THE ACCUSED AND PROCEEDED TO PUBLISH THE VICTIMS’ NAMES WITHOUT THEIR PERMISSION. Just when i thought it couldn’t get worse. https://t.co/wcWrcZShTY — rebecca smith (@becbecbobec__) March 6, 2021

Concern for students’ safety

Following the report’s release, many questioned the University’s decision to compromise student safety to protect its staff and reputation.

I’m tired. LSU football can go to hell. LSU athletics can go to hell. Orgeron and Miles and Guice and every single person who has been complacent in creating and sustaining a toxic environment that prioritized winning over students’ safety can go to hell. Fuck @LSU. — spring training jenn (@JenniferLVance) March 6, 2021

So lsu is going to allow an employee who ignored sexual assault/ violence back after a month and expect students to still feel comfortable on campus? — 24forever (@abdel1k) March 5, 2021

Read Husch Blackwell’s full Title IX report here.