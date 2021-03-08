Sexual Assault Protest

LSU students stand in support of sexual assault survivors on Friday, Nov. 20 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on N Stadium Dr.

 Taylor Ellis

The investigation into LSU’s Title IX policies concluded Friday morning. Husch Blackwell, the law firm the University hired in November following a report by USA Today, released their findings to the public. Here’s how LSU alumni, faculty and students reacted to the report

Husch Blackwell releases Title IX report

Two LSU Athletics employees suspended

Investigation on LSU’s mishandling of sexual assault released, two LSU Athletics employees suspended

The University suspended Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry for 30 days without pay and Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar for 21 days without pay. Many believe the University’s response is unacceptable and unjust for the victims involved.

Les Miles placed on leave at Kansas

Allegations against former LSU head football coach Les Miles were detailed in the report, including incidents in which he sexualized female student workers and sent them inappropriate texts. The investigation found an email from former LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva to former LSU president F. King Alexander, in which he “issued directives to Miles to refrain from contact with student workers.” Hours after the Husch Blackwell report was released, The University of Kansas announced that Miles will immediately be placed on administrative leave.

F. King Alexander's lack of a response regarding Les Miles

Husch Blackwell reported that they could not “locate a response” from Alexander regarding Alleva’s 2013 email about Miles’ sexual misconduct. Alexander is being criticized for his biased approach towards the athletics department.

Mishandling of sexual assault cases

The University came under fire for releasing the full names of the victims involved in their report, while censoring the names of the accused.

"There was no way this was going to be addressed by LSU except for the fact that this became a national story,” said former student and sexual assault survivor Caroline Schroder. “This meeting was not called out of the goodness of your heart.”

Concern for students’ safety

Following the report’s release, many questioned the University’s decision to compromise student safety to protect its staff and reputation.

Read Husch Blackwell’s full Title IX report here.

Load comments