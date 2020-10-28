Over 650 million students used Chegg in 2019 for homework help, but some students worry the website could get them in trouble for academic dishonesty.
For roughly $15 per month, students can gain access to homework solutions, 24/7 tutors, video explanations and practice problems, according to the Chegg website.
“Take a photo of your question and get an answer in as little as 30 mins,” the website says.
Chegg features an “honor code” discouraging cheating, though it hasn’t stopped some students.
Economics senior Eldon Smith said almost everyone he knows has used it at one point.
“I know people who’ve used it the right way, and others who haven’t," Smith said.
In an effort to prevent cheating, the company reserves the right to share certain data with external parties, including universities, in its privacy policy.
“We may access, preserve, and disclose any information we store associated with you to external parties if we, in good faith, believe doing so is required or appropriate,” it says.
Information collected by the site includes users’ names, locations, IP addresses, browsing histories, search histories and more.
Professors or universities suspecting student of cheating with Chegg can submit an “Honor Code investigation request.”
The site can then provide any and all information it deems “appropriate."
“If the school asks, they can tell them exactly who viewed what and at what time,” Smith said. “It makes you think twice. "
The spread of COVID-19 forced the LSU Testing Center to close for the 2020 fall semester. Students now must take exams online or in-class, depending on the course.
Located in Himes Hall, the Office of Testing and Evaluation Services provided computer-based testing for students.
The testing center delivered exams on secure servers, preventing students from opening different tabs.
Staff monitored students on surveillance cameras and patrolled the room to prevent cheating.
Leadership and human resource senior Erica DiMattia said the “intensity” of the testing center stressed her out.
“Everyone knows the feeling of walking down the stairs into Himes right before a test,” DiMattia said. “It was terrible.”
DiMattia said she used Chegg in the past.
“I’ve used it for help with homework but I stay away from it when it comes to tests,” DiMattia said. “Use it to cheat, and you’ll always have that voice in the back of your head like ‘what if I get caught?’”