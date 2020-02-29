Some LSU students are calling for for the installation of surveillance cameras in residential hall laundry rooms to prevent theft. One of these students, international students junior Olivia May, was a freshman living in Spruce Hall when her belongings were stolen out of the dryer.
After retrieving her laundry, May returned to her room and noticed all of her undergarments had been stolen.
“I went and told the front office and they told me they could not do anything about it,” May said. “They did not have cameras in the laundry room at the time but they absolutely should. I know I am not the only one who has experienced this.”
Sociology freshman Ashley Deal said many girls in Blake Hall have come forward about experiencing the same issue of laundry room theft. She believes that LSU should put cameras in laundry rooms to catch the people responsible.
In the fall 2019 semester, kinesiology freshman Annie Bruce had already paid to do her laundry in Blake Hall when she discovered that her clothes had been removed from the dryer. Her belongings were wet on the floor, and another student’s laundry was in the dryer that she had been using.
“I am guessing that they just took mine out and threw them on the floor so that they could use the dryer,” Bruce said.
Bruce contacted her RA, who told her that there was nothing that could be done about the situation. Bruce said she now sits and waits for her laundry to finish to ensure no one will touch her personal items.
“It is hard enough transitioning from being at home to living with a bunch of people in the first place,” Burce said. “Expecting everyone around you to respect your belongings is hard because the reality is that people just don’t.”
History freshman Celeste Gardner had many clothes stolen out of the North Hall laundry room. Gardner said that she wishes LSU would install laundry room cameras, but doesn't if it would be effective.
“As much as I wish there were cameras in the laundry room, I doubt anyone would monitor them enough to prevent theft,” Gardner said.
Associate Director of Communications & Development Catherine David said it is advisable for students to not leave their personal belongings unattended.
“We recommend students stay with their laundry to mitigate such crimes of opportunity,” David siad.