This Mardi Gras season, the LSU community enjoyed attending parades, catching beads and dancing to marching bands, but the festivities turned somber after two accidental fatalities.
A tandem Mardi Gras float hit and killed 58-year-old Geraldine Carmouche on Magazine Street during the Krewe of Nyx, and later, a man was fatally hit by a float from the Krewe of Endymion Saturday evening.
After both accidents, each parade stopped and diverted remaining floats away as the floats before the accident finished the route.
New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell responded to the tragic deaths by mandating the separation of tandem floats.
“To be confronted with such tragedy a second time at the height of our Carnival celebrations seems an unimaginable burden to bear,” the mayor wrote her Twitter. “The City and the people of New Orleans will come together, we will grieve together, and we will persevere together.”
Screen arts sophomore Peyton Davis believed Cantrell’s actions were ineffectual.
“The city can’t keep everyone safe,” Davis said. “It’s up to the citizens to be aware of what is going on around them and to make good decisions.”
Davis sympathized for those krewe members who were unable to complete their rides due to the accidents.
“The float riders who couldn’t finish the parade probably felt disappointed because it’s something they prepare for all year,” Davis said.
Mass communications sophomore Richard Hymel applauded the mayor’s actions.
“Separating the floats is a much needed improvement,” Hymel said. “Especially considering that it does nothing to change the enjoyment of a Mardi Gras parade.”
Float-related deaths are not common in recent years. WBRZ suggested the last accident similar to the 2020 deaths occurred in 2008, when a float struck a man as a parade ended. Further back, a three year-old girl was killed by a rolling float in 1981.
Hymel personally thought splitting tandem floats was an appropriate response.
“People have ridden on singular floats for years now, and I believe they’ll be just fine staying on them in the future,” said Hymel.
He added that parade-goers may find ways around the security government officials.
“The police put barricades out to protect people, but they still find a way to get through them and put themselves in danger,” said Hymel. “Keeping parade-goers safe is a two-way street”
Louisiana history professor Alecia Long recognized the tragedy of the two accidents, but questioned Mayor Cantrell’s actions.
“[Separating tandem floats] was an overreaction,” Long said. “That decision was made because that’s something that could be done and so that she looked like she was doing something.”
It’s still unclear whether the ban on tandem floats for the remainder of the Mardi Gras season will remain in effect for Mardi Gras 2021.
“The closer you get to the floats, the more danger,” Long said. “It’s inherently dangerous.”