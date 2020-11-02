With the election coming to an end on Nov. 3, there has been a nationwide effort to increase voter participation, especially in younger age groups. The 2016 election saw a 3.2% increase in voting participation by college students, according to a report by Inside Higher Ed.

After President Trump won the 2016 election, despite Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote by 2.9 million votes, some students have questioned the point in voting if the Electoral College is still in place. Communication studies junior Emmy Reedy said while the Electoral College is not the best system, students should vote.

“I really don’t agree with that [Electoral College]. It defeats the point of a democracy. I think it is important to vote; you are still doing your civil duty by voting,” Reedy said. “Even if you think your vote doesn’t matter, you’re at least doing everything you can.”

History and sociology major Charlais Ferguson agreed with the idea that the Electoral College may cause some students votes to be pointless.

“I would say that as long as the Electoral College is in effect, then unfortunately, there is always going to be that possibility that our vote doesn’t matter,” Ferguson said. “Because any electorate can decide at any time they don’t have to vote with the population.”

An Electoral College member who does not vote with their district population is referred to as a “faithless elector.” While electors generally vote with their populations, it is not required in every state.

Mass communication senior Schylar Harris believes that even if somebody’s vote does not matter, people should put the effort in to make their political stances known through voting.

“I understand where they are coming from, especially since I’m a Democrat in a Republican state, so it feels like my vote doesn’t really matter at all,” Harris said. “It’s important for me to voice my opinion no matter where I am, so I think it’s important to make an effort.”

Students have noticed a national increase in encouraging people to vote in this upcoming election due to the polarization of the current political spectrum.

“There’s a lot of controversy with the presidency this year. There is the biggest political divide in our country that I think we have ever had,” Reedy said. “A lot of people are really passionate about the candidate they support, so they really care that the candidate that they’re voting for wins.”

Screen arts sophomore Chandler Robinson said students in college should vote in this election because their voices need to be heard.

“It’s important because politicians don’t take young people seriously,” Robinson said.