LSU announced the suspension of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on Tuesday after an alleged hazing incident left a student hospitalized.

Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said the student was brought to a local hospital yesterday morning.

"At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family," Ballard said. "While our first priority is the student's health and safety, the university is looking into the circumstances that occurred off campus overnight leading to him being hospitalized."

Associate Dean of Students Jonathan Sanders informed the fraternity president of the interim suspension in a letter Tuesday.

The interim suspension prohibits the fraternity from hosting meetings or participating in social events. It also prohibits contact between new members and initiated members.

Another hazing incident involving Phi Kappa Psi was reported Sept. 13, according to the LSUPD.