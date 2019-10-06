The Golden Band from Tigerland welcomed alumni band members back to campus for the annual Tiger Band Reunion on Saturday.
The alumni who participated in this year's Alumni Band from Tigerland were once again able to walk "down the hill" with the current Tiger Band members before the LSU-Utah State game began. All alumni band members wore gold polo shirts with the "Tuba Tiger" logo in place of uniforms.
Julie Metz, a color guard alumni from the 70s, said she returned to campus for the event because she feels a sense of “camaraderie” among the alumni and current Tiger Band members.
Metz also enjoys seeing what the band performs today in comparison to what she performed as a color guard member. She said the band performed many of the same drills, or formations on the field, this year as when she was in the band.
LSU Athletics, the Band Department and the Alumni Association secured the block of seats in the lower section where the visiting band usually sits during games for the alumni band. The alumni band played several songs during the game and participated in the halftime show.
The Tiger Band's halftime performance featured karaoke favorites, including Van Halen's "Jump," Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" and Journey's "Don't Stop Believing." Following the "Karaoke Night Show," the Alumni Band from Tigerland joined the Tiger Band on the field to play the Pregame song.
Lynee Boackle, a color guard alumni from the 2000s, said she enjoys Alumni Band because parents often get to perform with their children who are currently Tiger Band members. Boackle’s mother is also a Tiger Band alumna and participated in Alumni Band while Boackle was a Tiger Band member.
“One time, she snuck a camera onto the field,” Boackle remembered with a smile. “We got to take a picture on the field. It was super cool.”
The Golden Girls also celebrated the program's 60th anniversary on Saturday with special recognition during the halftime show. About 175 Golden Girls alumni performed alongside the Alumni Band from Tigerland and wore shirts with designs resembling the current Golden Girls uniform.
2018-2019 Golden Girls co-captain Madelyn Hall said she always looks forward to alumni performances. The Golden Girls participate in many alumni events throughout the year, so many of the girls are already familiar with the alumni for the alumni performance.
Hall was especially excited about reuniting with recently graduated Golden Girls she performed with in previous years.
“I am especially looking forward to catching up (with former teammates) at the game this year,” Hall said.
Current members of Tiger Band prepare for this performance throughout the month. On the Saturday of the performance, Tiger Band and Alumni Band members endured a 5:30 a.m. rehearsal at the New Tiger Band Hall.
Tiger Band freshman Colin Mills was not elated about the 5:30 a.m. practice, but said the overall experience of Alumni Band was positive and exciting.
“Interacting with them (Alumni Band members) was fun,” Mills said. “Some of them had stories to tell us, and some of them were just happy to be there.”