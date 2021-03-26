Today

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 73F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.