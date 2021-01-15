The University has been allocated a "small number" of initial does of the COVID-19 vaccination for some members of the LSU community, the LSU Emergency Operations Center announced Friday in an email.

LSU community members considered to be in Tier 1a and Tier 1b for Louisiana COVID-19 vaccinations are those who will be receiving the vaccination, according to the email.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, individuals in Tier 1a include hospital personnel and first responders who serve as vaccinators, along with others. Tier 1b includes community care and urgent care clinic providers and staff, along with others.

Administration of those vaccines began Jan. 13, according to the email.

"We anticipate receiving more vaccine doses in the future and making them available to students, faculty and staff according to state and CDC guidance," the email read.

The EOC said in the email that a vaccination "pre-registration survey" will soon be sent to students, faculty and staff and will be used to determine interest in receiving the vaccine from LSU.