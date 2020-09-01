LSU will begin holding a weekly virtual press briefing on the University's response to COVID-19 starting Wednesday, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.
"Each week LSU administrators will be available to provide an update on the fall semester, testing protocols, positive cases among the LSU community and how the university is working through a combination of remote and on-campus learning," Ballard wrote in a press release.
Interim President Tom Galligan will give the briefing this week, which will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday over Zoom. Media participating will have the opportunity to ask Galligan questions during the briefing. This announcement comes one day after positive COVID-19 cases on campus rose to 229, according to the University's Roadmap to Fall.
Ballard said "subject matter experts" from the University who are studying different aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic will periodically join LSU administrators in the briefings.