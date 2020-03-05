LSU is expected to cancel all its upcoming study abroad trips due to the international novel coronavirus outbreak, according to multiple sources.

Harald Leder, the director of the University's Academic Programs Abroad, spoke to the group of students scheduled to participate in the Media & Politics in Europe study abroad trip this summer today, Manship School of Mass Communication professor Robert Mann said. Leder informed the group of the trip's cancellation, as well as the cancellation of all study abroad programs scheduled for this summer.

LSU has not yet made an official announcement, but LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said the University is moving toward cancellations.

"The University is considering that option but is still working through the details," Ernie Ballard said in a text message.

The University also recently cancelled a spring break trip to China due to coronavirus concerns. Students who were studying in Italy and China this semester have already returned from their trips and are in self-isolation for 14 days.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.