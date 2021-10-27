LSU announced that it will close early at 3 p.m. today due to severe weather concerns.
The announcement, sent via LSU’s emergency alert system, said that all classes and activities scheduled for 3 p.m. or later will be cancelled. Tornado warnings have been issued for residents north and northeast of Baton Rouge. All of East Baton Rouge parish is currently under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. The weather forecast also predicts heavy thunderstorms throughout the evening.
The university is encouraging students to stay off the roads to avoid flash flooding. They urge students and employees to take caution if they must drive.
LSU Dining tweeted that The 459 Commons and The 5 will remain open while other dining locations will close. Earlier today, LSU Residential Life sent out an email urging residents to be aware of weather conditions. They also encouraged residents of Nicholson Gateway Apartments and West Campus to move their vehicles to higher ground.
🚨🚨UPDATE: The 459 Commons & The 5 dining halls will remain open for normal hours of operation(including the markets). At 3:00p.m., all other dining locations on campus will close!!— LSU Dining (@LSUDining) October 27, 2021
LSU plans to be back to normal on Thursday, Oct. 28.