Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Weather Event Expected Late Tonight through Monday... .A shallow very cold airmass is currently over much of south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. An upper level disturbance will bring abundant moisture into the area late tonight and Monday. Temperatures aloft are warm, and precipitation that develops tonight will be rain aloft, but as it reaches the cold air near the surface, it will transition to freezing rain or possibly sleet. Heavy freezing rain or sleet is expected across the warning area during the day Monday before ending from west to east in the afternoon hours. The expected precipitation amounts, especially of ice, are likely to produce significant impacts. After the precipitation ends, even colder air will arrive Monday night, producing wind chill values in the single digits and teens overnight Monday night and Tuesday morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 5 above zero. * WHERE...All of Southwest Mississippi and portions of Southeast Louisiana generally north and west of a Bogalusa to Hammond to Pierre Part line. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&