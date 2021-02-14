LSU Division of Strategic Communications announced that the University will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, due to anticipated severe weather.
All in-person and virtual classes and other activities are canceled on Monday; the LSU bus service will also be suspended. The University will also be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the previously scheduled Mardi Gras holiday.
LSU residence halls, on-campus apartments and dining halls will remain open during both days.
Essential employees should contact their supervisors about whether they should report to work on Monday, but non-essential employees should not report to campus.
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to monitor the LSU website, official social media channels and emergency text messaging for any future updates.