Students on campus

LSU students wait outside for their class to begin on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Williams Hall on Tower Dr.

 Emily Schexnayder

LSU Division of Strategic Communications announced that the University will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, due to anticipated severe weather.

All in-person and virtual classes and other activities are canceled on Monday; the LSU bus service will also be suspended. The University will also be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the previously scheduled Mardi Gras holiday. 

LSU residence halls, on-campus apartments and dining halls will remain open during both days.

Essential employees should contact their supervisors about whether they should report to work on Monday, but non-essential employees should not report to campus. 

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to monitor the LSU website, official social media channels and emergency text messaging for any future updates. 

Load comments