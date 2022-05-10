LSU announced its summer COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday, which include closing extra testing and vaccination locations.
Starting May 13, students, faculty and staff seeking a COVID-19 test will have to go to the Student Health Center. The 4-H Mini Barn location will continue administering vaccinations until May 27.
The university is also discontinuing the daily symptom checker as well as the COVID-19 Call Center on May 14.
Students, faculty and staff will still be required to report positive cases of COVID-19 through a new reporting tool available on MyLSU. The reporting tool uses the same format and questions as the daily symptom checker.
LSU community members will also still be required to follow CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines.
The university currently has a total of 15 active cases. 83% of students and 79% of employees have been vaccinated for COVID-19.