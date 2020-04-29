LSU will offer three new payment plan options beginning next semester as part of its COVID-19 response. Students can choose one of these plans to pay their semester tuition and fees in several payments throughout the semester. The new payment options include:
- 50% down, remaining 50% spread over three payments
- 25% down, remaining 75% spread over three payments
- 10% down, remaining 90% spread over three payments
The three remaining payments are due Oct. 1, Nov. 1 and Dec. 1 for all three payment plans.
International students will be able to pay their student account balance using Flywire beginning with spring intersession. Flywire is an international payment facilitator that "commits to providing the best exchange rates," according to Bursar Operations.
The University is also waiving the late registration fee for the 2020 summer and fall semesters, according to Bursar Operations.