LSU will remain closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7, in response to damages and power outages across southeast Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida, the university announced Tuesday in an email.
As of now, no changes have been made to the academic calendar. Students who are experiencing severe physical and financial loss are encouraged to apply for aid at the LSU Student Emergency Support Fund.
"The fund benefits students who have been impacted by emergency situations like storms, hurricanes, fires and other disasters," wrote the university.
Residence halls will remain open, with LSU Dining Services available to residents each day.