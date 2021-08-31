Hurricane Ida

A car passes by Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, a leaf and branch filled street the morning after Hurricane Ida struck Southern Louisiana near the East Campus Apartments on Veterans Drive.

 Matthew Perschall

LSU will remain closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7, in response to damages and power outages across southeast Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida, the university announced Tuesday in an email.

As of now, no changes have been made to the academic calendar. Students who are experiencing severe physical and financial loss are encouraged to apply for aid at the LSU Student Emergency Support Fund.

"The fund benefits students who have been impacted by emergency situations like storms, hurricanes, fires and other disasters," wrote the university.

Residence halls will remain open, with LSU Dining Services available to residents each day.

