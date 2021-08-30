This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
**IDA WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION OVER WESTERN MISSISSIPPI**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- All watches and warnings have been canceled
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 180 miles north of New Orleans LA or about 170 miles
north-northwest of Gulfport MS
- 32.6N 90.3W
- Storm Intensity 35 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 20 degrees at 9 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Depression Ida will continue to track northeast away from
Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi tonight. Area rivers and
bayous may continue to experience flooding from rainfall runoff during
the next several days.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
No additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Southeast
Louisiana and South Mississippi.
* SURGE:
No additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Southeast
Louisiana and South Mississippi.
* FLOODING RAIN:
No additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Southeast
Louisiana and South Mississippi.
* TORNADOES:
No additional impacts are anticipated at this time across Southeast
Louisiana and South Mississippi.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
RECOVERY PHASE - Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have
given the all clear to return.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas
leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged
metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws.
Check to see if everyone in your group is OK. Administer first aid to
those who are injured. If possible, call 9 1 1 for any serious
injuries. Remember, it may be difficult for emergency responders to
arrive quickly.
Check in with your emergency points of contact. Let them know your
location and status. Keep conversations short and to the point. Do
not tie up communications systems.
Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their
points of contact.
Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities
have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear.
Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads,
continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic
lights make travel difficult.
Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate
road hazards.
Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities
give the all clear. Allow time for officials to inspect bridges and
overpasses and to mark washed-out roads.
When entering areas that have been heavily damaged, bring along a
GPS-enabled device to help with street navigation. Do not drive on
roads that have been marked closed.
Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers
interfere with the emergency work of first responders.
When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed
lanterns. Be aware of sparks that can ignite natural gas or other
leaking flammables.
Do not go up on your roof until the weather conditions are safe.
Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can
blow you off the roof.
When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes.
Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance.
Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can
be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure
about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience
do the job. Never cut trees without a partner.
If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following
instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in
a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from
open doors and windows.
Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood
waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil
water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable.
Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened
trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause
flying debris.
Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which
may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts
and heed any flood watches and warnings.
Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered
with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have
been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover
the road. Turn around, don't drown!
Have multiple ways to receive Tornado Warnings if issued. Consider
nearby shelter options as you move about. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement
issued by the National Weather Service in New Orleans LA regarding
the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.