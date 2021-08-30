Hurricane Ida

An LSU staff member dumps leaves and branches into a trailer Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, the morning after Hurricane Ida struck Southern Louisiana on Dalrymple Drive.

 Matthew Perschall

LSU will remain closed Wednesday, Sept. 1, as southeast Louisiana continues to assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Ida, the university announced Monday.

The university said the decision is to allow students and employees time to "address the various issues" they face in the aftermath of the storm. Clean-up crews are making "good progress" toward returning campus to its normal state, the school said. 

Residence Halls will remain open, and LSU Dining is continuing to provide food for on-campus residents. The 5 and 459 will close at 7 p.m. Monday. 

