LSU students head to class, August 25, 2020, on their first day of school in the Quad on LSU's campus.

LSU announced Thursday that the campus will reopen Friday following Hurricane Laura's significant impacts on Lake Charles and parts of Texas.

The University will also reopen all COVID-19 testing sites, and students will be required to complete the daily COVID-19 symptom checker in order to attend classes on-campus.

The University cancelled all classes and activities for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Marco-- which was briefly a hurricane during Sunday-- and Hurricane Laura, which made landfall overnight Wednesday and tore through Southwest Louisiana and is now a tropical storm.

See photos of the damages from Lake Charles, LA residents here, courtesy of KPLC.

