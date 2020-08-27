LSU announced Thursday that the campus will reopen Friday following Hurricane Laura's significant impacts on Lake Charles and parts of Texas.
The University will also reopen all COVID-19 testing sites, and students will be required to complete the daily COVID-19 symptom checker in order to attend classes on-campus.
The University cancelled all classes and activities for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Marco-- which was briefly a hurricane during Sunday-- and Hurricane Laura, which made landfall overnight Wednesday and tore through Southwest Louisiana and is now a tropical storm.
