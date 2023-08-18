Tiger Trails will resume its Garden District bus route on the first day of classes following complaints about its termination, according to a Friday email announcement from LSU Parking and Trasportation Services.
The route will start on Monday, Aug. 21, and continue until the end of the fall semester with some modifications.
Service will run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with pick-up and drop-off every 50 to 60 minutes, depending on traffic, the email said. Riders can see real-time updates on the bus' location through the Transloc app.
Days before this announcement, the Reveille reported the disruption caused by the bus route cancellation.
Spenser Biernacki, a 29-year-old doctoral student who lives in the Garden District, told the Reveille she found out about the route's impending Aug. 11-cancellation through the app and a flyer on the bus in mid-July.
The abrupt cancellation left some students reeling.
Carlos Reina-Flores, a 30-year-old studying pre-cardiopulmonary science, can't legally drive a car because of a traumatic brain injury. He also can't safely walk or bike to campus.
Reina-Flores moved from Honduras and lives with his grandma. Living along the bus route made his move to LSU possible, he told the Reveille.
“If I knew this before, one of two things would’ve happened,” Reina-Flores said. “I wouldn’t have come to LSU, or I would’ve looked for a different place and restructured my life.”
Brian Favela, the director of Parking and Transportation Services, told the Reveille routes for the Garden District and other areas were removed because they were "underutilized."
But in the Friday email, Parking and Transportation Services acknowledged the quick termination gave students little time to find other options.
"Parking and Transportation Services understands that our communications about the cancellation of the Garden District Route may have not made it to you," the email read. "Additionally, we understand there is a need for more time to plan for this disruption in each of your lives."