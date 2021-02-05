LSU is under federal investigation for 'safety practices' following several sexual assault complaints, according to The Advocate.

The U.S. Department of Education will examine if LSU violated the Clery Act, which requires universities to report on-campus crimes and address sexual violence.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard acknowledged the investigation on Friday.

"Campus safety and the well being of those at LSU is always our priority, and following Clery guidelines for reporting and notifying the campus community is an important part of crime prevention that we take extremely seriously," Ballard said.

The investigation comes three months after an article by USA Today examined LSU's mishandling of sexual assault and abuse incidences. Several women came forward with allegations that they were sexually assaulted or abused by students and athletes, but said the University did not fully investigate their claims.

LSU commissioned an investigation from Husch Blackwell law firm over potential Title IX violations. Results from the report are expected later this month.