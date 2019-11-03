LSU has released the latest addition of offered courses in its new microcredentials program. The program offers online classes designed to teach the fundamentals of a wide range of specific subjects. These focus on business, education, human services and social work, liberal arts and humanities, and engineering, and as of October, construction. The micro-credential program advertises affordability and convenience in learning these new skills.
When you complete the required number of courses, which for construction is three, you earn one micro-credential. The micro-cred can then be allotted as a credit towards a bachelor's degree, said Charles Berryman, professor and chair of the Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management.
“It’s a great option for individuals who may not be ready to pursue a full baccalaureate degree and it also provides a pathway towards a degree in construction management.”
The shortest courses among other subjects take four weeks to complete. The latest construction courses include Introduction to Construction Management and will soon include Residential Project Management and Leadership in Construction. Each is designed to take 7 weeks for a total of 21 weeks to earn the micro-credential.
Berryman explained that there are different tiers to these courses, and that some micro-credential courses are even graduate level and thus applicable to a master’s degree. “There are different degrees to micro-credentials that we have. Introduction to construction management is for beginners. It just varies on their level of experience and expertise what level of micro-credential they would fit best.”
Course mastery for all subjects is evaluated through course-learning outcomes, so there are testing components for these classes. Standards for course rigor are high to ensure a basic quality level is met for these courses to actually be admissible towards degree programs. Once completed, proof of an earned micro-cred can also be displayed on a resume or on LinkedIn as a badge.
Although other universities offer similar programs in the form of online certificates, the specific micro-credential program where coursework can be applied to a degree program is unique to LSU.