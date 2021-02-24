The University has updated it's guidelines on requirements that must be met to be released from quarantine if a person comes into contact with a positive case of COVID-19, according to an email sent out to all students Wednesday.
Students are able to released from quarantine after 10 days if the following conditions have been met:
- You must not have experienced any symptoms or COVID-19 since the last contact with a positive case.
- You must fill out the daily symptom checker every day for two weeks after the last close contact with a positive case.
- If you develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider.
- Continue to practice social distancing, wear a face mask, use proper hygiene, etc.