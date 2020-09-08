The UREC has resumed GroupX classes with new regulations in place for social distancing.

Biology junior Audrey Manning went to GroupX classes every week last semester and hopes to continue her exercise regimen. Things are a bit different this semester since masks are required.

“Going cardio with a mask [is] difficult but needed,” Manning said. “I like having a schedule, so I like being able to sign up and it keeps me accountable.”

Each class follows social distancing measures and has a maximum number of participants. There are stickers on the floor directing people where to stand to ensure proper 6 feet of distance, according to UREC fitness and wellness coordinator Melissa Mapson.

“We have no more than 22 [people] in any given space and usually right now the lowest maximum we have right now is 17,” Mapson said.

Biochemistry senior Rebekah Fayard has taught Pilates and Hardcore classes for three years. While things are different, she still likes teaching because of the way she is able to connect with the people in her classes.

“We’ve been really careful about everything,” Fayard said. “ It took us months of preparation to get everything together and get all our training in order and figure out the way to make it the safest and easiest going for our participants."

While most regularly scheduled classes are still available, some classes that use shared equipment are not able to continue. However, a new alternative class can be done at home without equipment.

“We used to have a TRX circuit-based class and we are not offering that this semester because we want to limit the use of shared equipment among participants,” Mapson said. “We added a class called ‘body weight burn’ so we can adapt it to virtual settings.”

For students who do not feel comfortable going to classes in person, there are Zoom classes available.

“We understand that people may not feel comfortable entering the UREC, so we wanted to provide a virtual option,” Mapson said. “So, some of the classes are active live recordings of a class that’s happening and other classes are classes that are conducted either at home or in an extra studio space that we have.”

Equipment is cleaned before and after class, and custodial crews come in throughout all hours of the day to ensure everything is being properly sanitized.

“We have our custodial team come in at night and clean one more time and sit for about 12 hours before it’s used again,” Mapson said. “Each space most importantly is spaced about seven to eight feet apart from one another.”

Mapson said exercise offers protection against both physical and mental health issues.

“We know that exercise is a really good measure of protection against the pandemic that’s mental related illness or health related illnesses and so I just encourage everyone to do something that feels really good and comfortable for them,” Mapson said. “Whether that [is] an in-person class or a virtual class or walking the lakes.”

Students can sign up for online and in person on the UREC website. All students are required to wear a mask and are encouraged to bring their own mats.