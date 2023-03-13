LSU's vice president of enrollment management and student success, Jose Aviles, will take a new position at Temple University starting in May, ending his five-year tenure at LSU, the university announced Monday.
Danny Barrow, associate vice president of enrollment management, will replace Aviles in an interim role. A national search for Aviles' successor will start soon, LSU President William F. Tate IV said.
University enrollment grew consistently during Aviles' tenure.
"We are very grateful for Jose’s service to LSU and for the many contributions he has made, including recruiting our largest and most diverse incoming classes in history," Tate said.
Aviles will start his new position as Temple's vice provost of enrollment management on May 1.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jose to the Temple community,” said Temple Provost Gregory N. Mandel in a press release. “He brings the vision and leadership Temple needs as we face opportunities and challenges around enrollment."