Geaux Vote LSU held LSU Voter Registration Day on Thursday on campus to give University students the opportunity to register to vote.
Members of Geaux Vote LSU were in Free Speech Alley and in front of Middleton Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. registering students to vote through TurboVote, an online program that simplifies the registration process. The organization wanted to offer students the opportunity to register before the registration deadline on Sept. 21.
Geaux Vote is a non-partisan organization that works to promote the importance of civic engagement, as well as educate students about the political process.
At the event, members of the organization educated students about the importance of registering and participating in elections, as well as helped students register.
Geaux Vote member and political communication sophomore Drake Brignac explained his thoughts about just how important it is to vote.
“Being college students, one of the most important reasons to vote is that we don’t have a lot voice because we are underrepresented,” Brignac said. “Being able to impact policy that affects our institution directly is really important.”
Biology freshman Aaliyah Robinson registered to vote at the event. Upon being asked about what drew her to register, she expressed her concern about the state that the United States is currently in.
“it’s important to put a voice out there and be able to vote on issues that are important to you,” Robinson said.
English and political communication senior Geaux Vote LSU Vice President Zack Roubein offered multiple ways for people to take initiative and engage in state or national politics.
According to Roubein, a plethora of nonpartisan sources offer knowledge about candidates and bills. He included that louisiana.gov offers multiple voter’s rights guides, and many other impartial organizations post issue guides on the internet before elections.
He added that University students can get involved on campus with local Democrat or Republican chapters, Geaux Vote or Student Government.
“There’s a lot of small things that can communally add up to change,” Roubein said.
Political communication senior and Geaux Vote LSU Co-President Claire Hadlock added that students can also get involved with BR Votes, a local organization aimed at making sure Baton Rouge citizens have access to local voting information. The organization also has a Facebook group that people may join for updates.
Multiple political figures that are running for different local elections came to the event to promote student engagement. Steve Carter, Gwen Collins Greenup, Regina Barrow, Tara Branson and Laurie White Adams were among the candidates that came to the event.
“Being able to directly interact with your legislators and hold them responsible because you chose them or didn’t choose them is really important,” Brignac said regarding the importance of voting.
“The fact that we have had such a troubled history with voting in the country, if you aren’t registered to vote, I would say that you’re wasting people’s lives and time and energy that they dedicated a century ago and fifty years ago,” Brignac said.