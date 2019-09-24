LSU has welcomed the largest freshman class in the University's history for the second straight year.
The 6,126 freshmen enrolled this semester make up one of the most talented classes ever at the University. The freshman class entered the University with about a 3.5 mean GPA and a mean ACT score of 25.6, up from last year’s freshman composite ACT of 25.5.
This year’s 6,126 freshman class surpasses last year's record-breaking class of 5,809 freshmen. The diversity of the incoming class has also increased by more than 7%. Overall enrollment at the University currently sits at 31,761.
"We are excited that more students are enrolling at LSU and getting their degrees than ever before," LSU President F. King Alexander said in a statement. "With the state's highest graduation rate among public universities, our students will successfully earn their degrees and join LSU alumni who are outpacing many of our peers nationally in both starting salaries and mid-career earnings."
LSU’s Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College saw a record-breaking incoming class of 789 freshmen this semester. The average ACT of this class is 31.6, an increase from last year's average of 30.4.
LSU has also increased the number of Louisiana freshman students enrolled, welcoming a new record of 4,720 Louisiana freshmen.
“We have been able to grow our population without sacrificing our in-state enrollment,” Alexander said in a statement. “While we currently have a record number of out-of-state students, LSU is also educating more Louisiana residents than at any other point in history.”
All LSU campuses across Louisiana have enrolled more than 50,000 students combined for the first time in LSU history.