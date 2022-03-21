LSU will close on Tuesday at noon due to the threat of severe weather, according to an email sent from the university.
Classes and on-campus activities after this time will be canceled.
Residence halls, dining halls and on-campus apartments will stay open, and students should check the LSU Dining website for dining hall hours.
The email also indicated that Parking and Transportation Services will keep users updated on social media about bus services, and essential employees should check with their supervisors about staying at work past noon.
LSU will continue to send updates through email, social media and the LSU emergency text service.