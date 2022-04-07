LSU will demolish Kirby Smith Hall in June using a top-down disassembling method instead of a controlled implosion like previously planned, according to Roger Husser, assistant vice president of LSU Planning, Design, and Construction.
The new method will use special high-reach equipment and will be less expensive, Husser said. The threat of hazardous material harming other buildings on campus is lessened by the top-down demolition option as well.
Husser does not believe that the top-down demolition will lengthen the timeframe of Kirby Smith’s demolition before the next school year.
“The overall demolition and clean-up, align with the redevelopment of the site into a green space with sidewalks will all be completed in the same timeframe,” Husser said.