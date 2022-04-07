Kirby Smith Hall

Edmund Kirby Smith Hall sits Wednesday, March 30, 2022, on Aster Street at LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 Dylan Borel

LSU will demolish Kirby Smith Hall in June using a top-down disassembling method instead of a controlled implosion like previously planned, according to Roger Husser, assistant vice president of LSU Planning, Design, and Construction. 

The new method will use special high-reach equipment and will be less expensive, Husser said. The threat of hazardous material harming other buildings on campus is lessened by the top-down demolition option as well. 

Husser does not believe that the top-down demolition will lengthen the timeframe of Kirby Smith’s demolition before the next school year. 

“The overall demolition and clean-up, align with the redevelopment of the site into a green space with sidewalks will all be completed in the same timeframe,” Husser said. 

