LSU students attending on-campus classes in the fall will be required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days prior to arriving on campus, President William Tate announced Wednesday.
The announcement came from an email sent to faculty and staff, where Tate included LSU’s fall 2021 COVID-19 mitigation protocols and a short YouTube video explaining the policies.
The decision comes amid a fight between LSU administration and faculty over mandatory COVID vaccines. Although LSU has maintained requiring vaccine provided legal challenges, Louisiana colleges need only Louisiana Department of Health approval to mandate the vaccine.
“I urge each of you – students, faculty, staff and your families – to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so,” Tate said in the email. “The vaccine is free, safe, effective and readily available on campus and throughout most communities. It is the single most effective thing you can do to help us restore ‘normal’ operations to the university.”
Unvaccinated students will be required to get tested monthly throughout the fall semester, according to the protocols. And testing may be required more frequently for students in residential housing.
Masks will be required indoors and faculty teaching classes with more than 100 students may use a hybrid format.