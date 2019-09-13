LSU sent out a campus-wide emergency alert stating both LSUPD and the Baton Rouge Police Department were responding to a shooting on Nicholson Drive between North Stadium Drive and West Chimes Street.
The alert was sent out at 1:27 a.m. Friday morning but offered no specifics except to avoid the area. The area in the alert is located between the Nicholson Gateway, the Bernie Moore Track Field and the LSU Natatorium.
This is second crime related incident on Nicholson near LSU's campus in recent weeks. On Aug. 9 an officer was shot while responding to a domestic dispute on Geranium Street.
Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available