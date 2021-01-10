LSUPD is investigating a report of a noose found inside the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity house Thursday.
LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said the noose had been removed when LSUPD arrived. Ballard said LSUPD and the Office of Student Advocacy & Accountability and the Bias Incident Response Team are investigating.
“The University welcomes viewpoints and open dialogue on campus, but these types of bias incidents aren’t tolerated,” Ballard said.
WAFB posted a picture on its website of the noose, which was found in a brick fireplace in the house. The source of the picture was unknown, according to WAFB.
At the time of this article, the LSU chapter of Kappa Alpha Order and the National Kappa Alpha Order has not made a statement regarding the incident.
According to its website, KA seeks to uphold virtues personified by its spiritual founder, Robert E. Lee, that include “the masculine virtues of chivalry, respect for others, reverence of women and honor to God.”
In 2016, the national board of directors for the fraternity prohibited KA from sponsoring events with the name “Old South,” or similar names.
