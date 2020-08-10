LSU Police are currently investigating burglaries at three LSU Greek Life houses over the weekend, according to LSU Director of Media Relations Ernie Ballard.
LSUPD crime logs reported a "burglary of building" Saturday at the Kappa Delta house and the Acacia house. The log also reported a "burglary of building" at 3743 W Lakeshore Dr., the address of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house.
Ballard confirmed the burglaries and said they happened between Aug. 7 and Aug. 9.
"LSUPD received several burglaries of fraternity and sorority houses: Kappa Delta, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Acacia houses," Ballard said.