Police are searching for three suspects accused of first degree attempted murder after a shooting in the Spruce Hall parking lot on Friday, Aug. 27 at about 10:30 p.m., according to LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard.
Police are searching for suspects Ricky Kelly III, 20; Tedrick Owens, 20 and Rechard Kelly, 20, along with the unidentified person of interest.
LSU students were alerted about shots fired near Spruce Hall late Friday, and LSUPD cleared the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday.
police arrested Zora Scott for principal to attempted second degree murder, although the other three suspects remain at large as of Thursday night. Scott was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday.
LSUPD asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three suspects to call LSUPD detectives at 225-578-3231 or CrimeStoppers at 225-344-7867.
This brief will be updated as more information becomes available.