Updated Feb. 17, 9:15 p.m.
LSUPD arrested Timothy A. Williams and Stefan Mann in relation to the Feb. 14 armed robbery at Cypress Hall. Both men were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Feb. 17.
Williams was arrested for armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, and Mann was arrested for principle to armed robbery, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard. LSUPD recovered the stolen vehicle.
Three additional suspects are still wanted in this case. LSUPD has released flyers with the names and physical descriptions of these individuals.
Two University students were reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Cypress Hall at about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.
The three gunmen were apparently familiar with the victims as they specifically targeted them, according to two sources familiar with the incident.
The victims had initially invited the men into their rooms where they later were robbed of their cell phones and a vehicle belonging to one of the victims.
LSUPD did not alert the campus community on the day of the incident because "they were not immediately informed about the robbery," according to a spokesman.
