LSUPD provided updates to three reported incidents that occurred in the past two weeks on or near campus, according to an email sent to students by the university on Friday morning.

The attempted armed robbery and shooting that occurred on Aug. 19 near East Laville Hall was investigated by LSUPD. They found that the incident was not a random crime and involved two individuals who knew one another.

"A warrant is out for the suspect's arrest," the email read.

The incident originally reported as a kidnapping on Aster Street near Cypress Hall on Aug. 24 has been fully investigated. Based on their investigation, LSUPD determined a kidnapping did not occur.

“No criminal charges are being filed, and this case is closed,” the email read.

The incident originally reported as an attempted kidnapping on Aug. 25 near Acadian Hall, was determined to not have been an attempted kidnapping following an investigation. LSUPD arrested and charged a suspect with misdemeanor simple battery and simple assault.

“Please be assured that LSU takes your safety very seriously. LSU sends out emergency notification and/or timely warnings about certain types of reported crimes in accordance with federal guidelines,” the email read. “We will always notify you as soon as possible, so that you are informed.”

The email also reminded students to report any suspicious activity to LSUPD.