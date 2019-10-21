Updated 9:03 p.m. LSUPD searched the area and didn't locate any suspicious persons. The University is returning to normal operations, according to LSUPD.
LSUPD received report of a suspicious person who's possibly armed with a handgun near Dalrymple Dr. and West Frat Lane on Monday night.
An emergency text was sent to the student body, which stated police are on the scene. Students are advised to use caution in the area.
LSUPD received a report of a suspicious person, possibly armed with a handgun, near Dalrymple Dr and W Frat Ln. Police on scene, use caution in the area.— LSU (@LSU) October 22, 2019
