With their business demonstrating the raw and uncut life of innovative minorities on campus a group of LSU juniors has brought the university's community together through their love for art and fashion.
Community and campus media production team “Action Awareness”, co-founded by junior students Ugo Njoku, 21, Kyron Wilson, 20, and Damien Henry, 20, uses their teams’ photography, videography and graphic design skills to showcase students’ creative capabilities.
“In terms of our experiences on campus we didn’t necessarily see that creative outlet and we wanted to do our part to create that,” said co-founder Njoku.
Since the start of the organization in June of 2019, business for Action Awareness has majorly increased and socially connected LSU students as the organization has gained a lot of interest through their heavy involvement in LSU’s campus life.
Capturing and creating content for social events and campus minority activities such as the Black Student Union and African American Cultural Center’s “Open Mic and Karaoke Night”, Wilson says the team has “paved a way for visual arts to become more appreciated and accessible to those in LSU’s minority community who have interest in such things.”
Students on campus use the organizations’ photo and video shoot services to showcase their clothing brands, businesses and personal events like birthdays.
“They took my vision and brought it to life through their photos,” female LSU junior, Nylah Lowe said.
The organization's video production of LSU’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s championship earning “Louisiana District Stroll Off” video, got recognition during Black History Month from the four-time Oscar nominated actress, Viola Davis, and the Black Entertainment Television Network.
“We are royalty,” Viola Davis captioned under her repost of the video.
“It felt like the product of everything we worked towards coming into existence,” Wilson and Njoku said in response to the Instagram reposts.
“A sense of overwhelming joy came about, stemming from the fact that work produced by one of our members were even able to reach those platforms. Shout out to Damien (co-founder) for the production of that video.”
With the help of Action Awareness many students have tapped into their interest of producing creative content to express their interest in fashion clothing, styling and art.
Moving forward, the Action Awareness team plans to expand their community and campus work.
“With the re-opening of campus in the fall, we ourselves are working towards taking on bigger projects both in the community and on campus,” Wilson and Njoku said.