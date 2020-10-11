Campus churches are adjusting to COVID restrictions limiting social gatherings. Christ the King Catholic Center is allowing people to attend in-person services while still streaming 10 a.m. Mass.
The Rev. Andrew Merrick said CTK was shut down temporarily but implemented strict safety protocols upon reopening.
“We have a limited capacity because of [social distancing],” Merrick said.
Despite the restrictions and threat of COVID-19, people are still managing to attend church — so much so that an extra Mass time was added.
“Considering other churches, we’ve had a good number of people coming to the point where we’ve had to add a Mass,” Merrick said. “But, there are all in all less people coming.”
CTK was forced to make numerous adjustments to reopen and remain safe. Ushers are now necessary to direct seating, making sure groups sit three chairs apart. Additionally, Missals and Bibles were removed in favor of a QR code. Finally, ushers follow during communion to sanitize if hands touch and a cleaning crew sanitizes pews after Mass.
Biological engineering sophomore and churchgoer Ann Madison Jones said she felt safe and informed attending Mass. Precautions were followed and enforced while allowing social distancing, Jones said.
“It was very easy to adhere by the guidelines at CTK,” Jones said. “There were people at the door directing us . . . each separate group of people was instructed where to sit and how far away from [others].”
Mass communication major and churchgoer Daniel Bischoff also said he felt safe and that social distancing guidelines were being followed.
Though there has been some criticism directed at churchgoers, Merrick said he didn’t quite understand the backlash.
“We have been following the guidelines that the CDC and the state are asking us to follow and it’s really safe,” Merrick said.
“There are two extremes. You could live in extreme fear or you could be careless and treat [COVID-19] like it doesn’t exist. The Catholic church believes we need to take care of ourselves. We take care of our physical health but not to the point that it takes over our spiritual health.”
Still, Merrick cautioned at-risk individuals from coming to Mass, instead suggested streaming the services online.
“People at health risk or who may be a certain age need to make a decision if it’s best for them to stay home,” Merrick said. “For the people who are healthy, we think it’s a really safe environment.”