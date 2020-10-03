A new undergraduate degree program at LSU offers a new approach to virtual learning. The major is called learning experience design and innovation (LXDI) and is offered entirely online.
LXDI teaches students how to direct and manage learning experience design projects, work strategically with talent management professionals and utilize learning analytics to create transformative online learning experiences, according to the LSU Online website.
LXDI is focused on helping students keep up with the constantly changing environment around them, according to LXDI assistant professor Oliver Crocco.
Crocco said he sees a learning gap in schools and workplaces that LXDI can rectify.
“Learning experience design is, ‘I’m gonna take you through a highly individualized learning experience where you are going to construct meaning’,” Crocco said. “You are going to experience things and learn from those experiences using all these principles of technology, adult learning, data analytics, cognitive science, content design for example those are some of the principles.”
Author of Creativity and Innovation in Organizations Michelle Todd is the newest faculty member of LXDI and is an innovation and creativity expert. She brings the innovation that Crocco said is vital to the program.
“This program is very dynamic, it’s not a static program,” Crocco said.
While most people have experienced the traditional instructional design of learning where students are expected to memorize information and take tests, LXDI is focused on learning from experiences.
“So, where instructional design is maybe more instrumental with very specific goals in mind those of organizational goals,” Crocco said. “Learning experience design is much more learner-centered, it’s much more using principles of design thinking for example and user experience design.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most students are having to take their classes online and watch professors lecture through a screen. This method has proved difficult for students who prefer the traditional classroom experience. LXDI is a program that strives to change the way people are learning online to make it a more engaging experience.
“Here in the program of LXDI, we think that we need a program that trains people whether they are going to be in K-12 context, higher education context, or our program really focuses on organization context,” Crocco said. “Where learning is done in innovative ways, in student-centered ways, in creative ways that engage learners and help learners to really make meaning of the content in new, interesting and effective ways.”
While this major is not in the school of business, someone interested in business might be drawn to this major, according to Crocco. Someone interested in both business and teaching could major in LXDI and find a job as a training and development specialist.
“These are people who are interested in business and organization but who are interested in the learning that is required to stay competitive,” Crocco said. “They are people who are interested in data analytics and cognitive science and design thinking around how to improve the ability of your employees to overcome the learning challenges they face.”
Another common job for this major is a distance learning coordinator. Many universities are hiring people like this to help train professors in a more effective way to conduct online classes.
“It’s also for people who really are passionate about education but they do not want to be k-12 teachers and they do not want to be higher education teachers,” Crocco said “But they really love learning and they love this idea of facilitating learning for people and creating meaningful learning experiences.”