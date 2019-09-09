If you thought there was nothing to do in Baton Rouge, think again.
Main Event Entertainment officially opened its doors to its 43rd location nationwide on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at The Mall of Louisiana.
The 50,000 square-foot entertainment center is the first Main Event Entertainment location in Louisiana. It houses 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, a two-story laser tag arena and a gravity ropes obstacle course with a zip-line.
Main Event Entertainment offers 130 interactive and virtual reality games, along with tables for billiards and shuffleboard. In addition, they have a full-service restaurant and bar, which host happy hour specials during the week.
The Baton Rouge location’s Event Sales Manager, Haley Robert-Soileau, said the center’s arcade games are the best in the world.
“The virtual reality games are really cool,” Robert-Soileau said. “We have the Beat Saber, which right now is the number one virtual reality game in the world.”
While some may assume the center is for children, Main Event has entertainment suitable for all ages, including meeting rooms fully equipped with audio and visual equipment for corporate meetings or events.
Robert-Soileau says that Main Event is an entertainment venue suited for everyone.
“We have a little bit of something for everyone,” Robert-Soileau said. “We do everything from youth birthdays to corporate full-facility buyouts for 1,500 people.”
The center hopes to draw a large college crowd. It offers college group event packages, including a “Greek All-Access Pass” for sororities and fraternities, which can also be used by other University departments and organizations. Main Event coordinators visited the University’s campus on Friday, Sept. 6, to market the new facility to different student organizations and colleges.
Robert-Soileau said these packages are perfect for college students because it gives them plenty of playing time for a small price.
“It’s more fun for their dollar,” Robert-Soileau said.
Main Event offers activities for all price ranges and runs various specials throughout the week. The Baton Rouge location offers “Play All Day” activities from Sunday through Friday for just $7.99 per activity, per person.
They also host “Monday Night Madness,” which provides all-you-can-play access from 4 p.m. until the location closes at 12 a.m. for just $10.95 per guest.