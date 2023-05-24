A man was arrested Monday for third-degree rape after allegedly taking a woman home from Tigerland and raping her in her sleep.

28-year-old killed in parking garage after shooting near LSU's campus One person was killed Thursday night in a shooting inside a parking garage near LSU’s campus on Highland Road, according to BRPD.

Andrew Lee, 25, met the victim at Fred’s in Tigerland on April 1, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. He and the victim left Fred’s together when the bar closed at 2 a.m.

The woman gave police Lee’s phone number and later picked him out of a six person lineup.

The woman told police she did not remember arriving at Lee’s housing complex near River Road and Brightside Drive. The woman told police she only remembered waking up in Lee’s bed as he attempted to rape her.

LSU construction: See what projects are happening on campus and how they affect parking, traffic Summer semester has arrived at LSU with three new on-campus construction projects in-hand. According to an informational email sent by LSU Par…

The woman said Lee told her that "she was acting crazy and he didn't know what she was talking about," when she confronted him afterwards.

Lee declined to make a statement during an interview with police, according to The Advocate. He was taken into custody on Monday.