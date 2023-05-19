One person was killed Thursday night in a shooting inside a parking garage near LSU’s campus on Highland Road, according to BRPD.
The body of 28-year-old Devonta Matthews was found dead “from apparent gunshot wounds” on the second floor of the parking garage, according to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely. The shooting took place around 10:18 p.m., according to BRPD.
LSUPD sent out an alert shortly after the shooting, telling students there were reported shots fired near Highland at Aster and advising them to avoid the area.
A university spokesperson said the shooting had “no connection” to LSU besides its “proximity to campus,” according to The Advocate.
Police are still investigating the shooting and Matthews’ death. The motive and suspect are still unknown, according to McKneely.
If you have information about the shooting, contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.