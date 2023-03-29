The Manship School of Mass Communication announced its four finalists for dean of the college in an email Wednesday.
Candidates Gordon Stables, Kim Bissell, Mia Long Anderson and Paul Mihailidis will participate in on-campus interviews in the Holliday Forum during the first two weeks of April.
Stables is the director of the Annenberg School of Journalism at the University of Southern California. His open forum will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3.
Bissell is a journalism professor and the associate dean for research in the College of Communication and Information Sciences at the University of Alabama. Her open forum will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.
Long Anderson is a professor and associate dean at Sam Houston State University. Her open forum will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.
Mihailidis is a journalism professor and assistant dean at Emerson College. His open forum will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13.
The search committee that selected the candidates is made up of faculty and staff members in the college. Previous finalists for the position were dismissed in April 2021.
Joshua Grimm was appointed as the interim dean of the college in October 2020 after former dean Martin Johnson died of a heart attack in September 2020.