Manship Associate Dean for Undergraduate Studies Josh Grimm announced in an email Wednesday afternoon that students from the Manship School and the LSU Student Government will be hosting a vigil on Thursday, Oct. 1, for Dean Martin Johnson, who unexpectedly died Monday of a heart attack.

"The Manship School was shaken yesterday by the loss of our beloved dean, Martin Johnson," wrote Grimm. "He had such an impact on so many lives – it’s still hard to believe he is no longer with us."

The vigil, titled "A Moment to Remember Dean Martin Johnson," will be held on the terrace of the Journalism Building at the University from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19, attendees will sign up for 30-minute time slots within that time period to attend the vigil. A maximum of 45 people can gather per 30-minute period.

Those interested in attending the vigil may sign up here.

Attendees can write letters, leave flowers and/or light a candle in memory of Johnson. There will also be photos, videos and audio messages playing on the terrace from students, faculty and others. Those interested in uploading a video, photo or audio file for the memorial service can submit them here before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Martin Johnson served as the dean for the Manship School of Mass Communication from 2018 to 2020, following a four-year career as a professor in the political communication department.

Johnson died Monday night due to a heart attack, according to President Tom Galligan.

"Martin’s contributions to the Manship School have been immeasurable," said the Manship School of Mass Communication in a press release. "We will properly honor his legacy in the coming days. But, for now, we will process this tragedy and mourn a loss we will feel forever. We are all here for each other, as part of the School and traditions that Martin helped to build and shape."