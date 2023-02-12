Louisiana lawmakers have started filing bills for the regular legislative session that begins April 10. This session will focus mainly on fiscal issues, but other topics are up for debate, too.
So far, around 30 bills have been proposed. Their topics range from burglary to the tax code. Here's some you might want to keep your eye on.
“In God We Trust” in every classroom – including at LSU
State Rep. Dodie Horton, a Republican from Haughton, has proposed a law that would require every classroom in public schools in the state to display “In God We Trust.” Horton’s law, House Bill 8, would require a minimum of a paper sign.
The current law requires the saying to be in every public school building. This new law will include public post-secondary institutions like LSU.
Horton proposed a bill last session that would ban discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through eighth grade and for school employees to discuss their “personal sexuality or gender identity” with students kindergarten through 12th grade.
Horton shelved the bill last year but said she plans to bring it back again this session.
Fathers cover half of pregnancy-related medical expenses
State Rep. Lawrence "Larry" Frieman, a Republican from Abita Springs, proposed a bill that would allow mothers to recoup half the costs of pregnancy-related medical expenses from the father of their child.
Under his law, House Bill 5, mothers could exercise this option "only after the paternity of the child has been proved by clear and convincing evidence."
Frieman told BRProud it's not fair women should cover pregnancy costs alone. His bill comes months after Louisiana instituted a near-total ban on abortions.
Paving the way for recreational marijuana in Louisiana
State Rep. Candace N. Newell, a Democrat from New Orleans, filed two bills that aim to decriminalize the possession and distribution of marijuana and pave the way for recreational facilities in Louisiana.
One of those laws, House Bill 17, would allow up to 10 licenses for the cultivation and processing of marijuana and 40 licenses to sell it.
Newell filed a separate bill, House Bill 24, that would decriminalize the possession and distribution of marijuana on the contingent that the Legislature passes a regulatory system and sales tax on cannabis.
Newell has filed a similar bill twice in the past with opposition from her colleagues, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.
The law won't prevent employers or schools from having drug policies that prohibit workers or students from using marijuana. It also wouldn't impact the penalties for driving while intoxicated.
Louisiana may have accidentally legalized THC, according to The Advocate, but officials are now trying to backtrack.
Taking the litter out of Mardi Gras season
Anyone who's been in Louisiana around Mardi Gras season is well familiar with the beads swinging from trees and scattered along roadways. State Rep. Foy Bryan Gadberry, a Republican from West Monroe, proposed a law aiming to lessen the litter of the season.
His law, House Bill 23, would require local governments that issue permits for parades to require the parade organizations to have the litter cleaned up.
Parade organizations would have to do this within 24 hours of the parade. The law would require them to pay a deposit as security that they'll follow through on the litter removal.