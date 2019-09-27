When signing up for Tuesday-Thursday classes, you might just be signing up for an extra week of school that semester.
Classes that meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays are 80 minutes each, which adds up to 160 minutes a week. Classes that meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays meet for 50 minutes per class period, totaling to 150 hours a week. This means Tuesday-Thursday classes meet for ten extra minutes each week.
By multiplying the 160 minutes spent in Tuesday-Thursday classes per week by the 15 weeks in a semester, the total minutes students spend in Tuesday-Thursday classes each semester totals to 2400 minutes. On the other hand, multiplying the 150 minutes spent in Monday-Wednesday-Friday classes each week by the 15 weeks in one semester totals to 2250 minutes spent in Monday-Wednesday-Friday classes in a semester.
Based on these calculations, students spend an additional 150 minutes in Tuesday-Thursday classes each semester. This essentially totals to an additional week of Monday-Wednesday-Friday classes, which meet for 150 minutes each week.
“I feel enlightened,” petroleum engineering sophomore Misha Gunaldo said. “I didn’t know this information. I figured it out last week.”
Gunaldo said the length of Tuesday-Thursday classes should be reduced by ten minutes to make it the time spent in those classes equal to the time spent in Monday-Wednesday-Friday classes.
Political science and religious studies sophmore Grace Ahrens agreed.
“This explains why I’m so overwhelmed with school,” Ahrens laughed.
Clay Benton, the Senior Associate Registrar in the Office of the University Registrar, said the University's academic calendar is set up that way because there has to be a minimum of 2,100 minutes of total semester class time for a three-hour course. Holidays can also affect the ways the calendar is organized, according to Benton.
“Depending on how the holidays fall on some semesters, you’re going to get an extra Tuesday-Thursday (class) or Monday-Wednesday-Friday (class),” Benton said.
For example, Benton said students only miss Thursday and Friday classes during Thanksgiving break every year, which affects the total amount of time that class is in session that semester.
Gunaldo believes this information will only affect the students who choose to enroll in classes that meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“I feel like most people won’t take Tuesday-Thursday classes,” Gunaldo said. “A whole ten minutes (of additional class time per week) makes a big difference in whether I go to class or not. At the same time, I feel like people won’t care because they only have to go to class two times a week rather than three. I think it just depends on your personal preference.”
Students bring up this fact periodically, but not as often as they used to, Benton said, because the University's academic calendars have been pretty stationary.
“You will actually have slightly more time in the classroom for a Tuesday-Thursday class for this fall semester, but in another semester, it could shift and flow,” Benton said.
According to Benton, things like web-based courses and class cancellations due to weather delays are also taken into consideration when making the academic calendar.
“It’s really hard just depending on how the semester plays out, to get it exact,” Benton said.
Ahrens said the Office of the University Registrar should tell students that their Tuesday-Thursday classes might be longer.
Gunaldo said students should get compensated for these 10 extra minutes they are spending in the classroom each week.
“If you’re in class for an extra week, then you should get a few more hours than what you were getting originally from that class,” Gunaldo said.
Benton said it's important to remember the University has a required 2,100 hour minimum for courses that award students three credit hours.
The Registrar’s office has already published the Spring 2020 calendar, and is currently working on the 2020-2021 academic calendar.
Click here to access the University's 2019-2020 academic calendar.