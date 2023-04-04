Matt Lee, who has served since August 2022 as the interim dean of the College of Agriculture and vice president for agriculture, will remain in those offices as the official head, according to a university announcement Tuesday morning.
Lee, once a tenure-track professor at Mississippi State University, has served in a variety of administrative roles at LSU, including interim executive vice president and provost, vice provost for academic programs and support services, and senior associate vice president for research.
Agriculture is a key focus area of LSU President William F. Tate's academic agenda.
"We stand committed to the pursuit of becoming the nation’s leading agricultural university, and Dr. Lee’s vision and leadership puts us in even better position for such a competitive gain," Tate said in the email announcement Tuesday.
Lee earned his doctorate from LSU in 1999 and is a sociologist by training, according to his university biography.