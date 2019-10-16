Former LSU student and Phi Delta Theta fraternity member Matthew Naquin had his July negligent homicide conviction, stemming from Max Gruver's alcohol and hazing related death in 2017, pushed back until November.

On Oct. 15, Judge Beau Higginbotham heard Naquin's attorney's petition to push back the sentencing and granted him a continuance, citing sickness in Naquin's family as the reason. The new sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20. Naquin currently faces up to five years in prison.

Along with Naquin, former LSU students Ryan Isto, Sean-Paul Gott and Patrick Forde were arrested on hazing charges for the death of Gruver during a ritual known as "Bible Study."

In March, a grand jury indicted Naquin with charges of negligent homicide and hazing, and Forde, Isto and Gott on charges of hazing. In 2018, Forde agreed to cooperate with the state but did not have a trial date set.

Isto, Gott and Forde testified as prosecution witnesses during Naquin's trial. Isto and Gott were given a sentence of 30 days in July 2019 with a fine up to $100 under the law in place during the time of the Gruver hazing in 2017.

On Sept. 13, 2017, Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver was forced, along with the other pledges, to take "pulls" of 190-proof liquor if they gave incorrect answers about the fraternity or messed up the Greek alphabet.

Gruver was found dead at the scene from acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration. His alcohol level was .495, more than six times the legal driving limit.

By 2018, the Max Gruver Act was enacted for fraternities, sororities, athletic groups and student organizations, addressing "criminal hazing," with a fine up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from the University until 2033 as a result of Gruver's death. He was only enrolled at the University for one month prior to his death.