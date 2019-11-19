Former LSU student and Phi Delta Theta fraternity member Matthew Naquin, 21, will be sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 20 for the 2017 hazing-related death of Max Gruver.
Naquin was convicted for negligent homicide after being arrested on hazing charges in October 2017. Former LSU students Ryan Isto, Sean-Paul Gott and Patrick Forde were arrested along with Naquin for hazing charges for the death of Gruver during a hazing ritual known as “Bible Study.”
Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver, 18, along with other pledges, was forced to take “pulls” of 190-proof liquor if he gave incorrect answers about the fraternity or could not recite the Greek alphabet. This was part of a hazing ritual known as “Bible Study.”
Gruver died Sept. 14, 2017, one day after “Bible Study," from acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration. His alcohol level was .495, more than six times the legal driving limit. An autopsy also detected THC, a chemical found in marijuana, in his system.
As a result of Gruver's death, Phi Delta Theta was banned from LSU until at least 2033.
The Max Gruver Act, along with other anti-hazing legislation, was signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2018 and applies to fraternities, sororities, athletic groups and student organizations. The act addresses “criminal hazing,” making it a punishable offense with a fine up to $10,000 and up to five years in prison.
A grand jury charged Naquin with negligent homicide and hazing in March, and Forde, Isto and Gott on charges of hazing. Isto and Gott were given a sentence of 30 days in July 2019 with a fine up to $100 under the law in place during the 2017 Gruver hazing. Isto, Forde and Gott testified as prosecution witnesses during Naquin’s trial.
Naquin’s original sentencing was set for Oct. 16 but was pushed back due to a sickness in the family. The new date was chosen after both parties met with District Judge Beau Higginbotham.
Because negligent homicide is a felony charge, Naquin faces up to five years in prison.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.